Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells $3,554,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,913.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CDNS opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $73.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $71.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

