Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Get Career Education alerts:

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Career Education has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.07 million. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Career Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Career Education by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.