CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,490 shares of company stock worth $27,427,530. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.