Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered Carnival from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.39.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carnival by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,383,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,488,000 after purchasing an additional 188,640 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 67,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

