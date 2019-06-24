Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Centric Brands an industry rank of 75 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Centric Brands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 106,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Centric Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centric Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centric Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Centric Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. Centric Brands has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

