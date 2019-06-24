Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

CHS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,818. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $398.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli bought 14,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 129.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 525,157 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 236,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

