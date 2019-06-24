Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

