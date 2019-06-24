Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $232.38 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $237.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total value of $501,861.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,404,980.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $15,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,888,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,970,000 after purchasing an additional 579,155 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

