Citigroup Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $95.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after acquiring an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

