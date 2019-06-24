Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & CIELO S A/S (NASDAQ:CIOXY)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and CIELO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.71 billion 4.75 $298.37 million $2.76 28.46 CIELO S A/S $3.22 billion 1.51 $1.12 billion N/A N/A

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies.

Dividends

CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Akamai Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and CIELO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 12.78% 15.29% 9.25% CIELO S A/S 26.20% 19.91% 3.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akamai Technologies and CIELO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 5 8 1 2.60 CIELO S A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $82.86, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats CIELO S A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients. The company also offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted attacks. In addition, the company provides Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a suite of intelligent performance optimization tools and controls; Dynamic Site Accelerator to accelerate and secure interactive Websites; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; and mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website. Further, it provides carrier solutions, including Aura Managed CDN, intelligent recursive DNS platforms, and security and personalization services; and media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, media services live, and media analytics, as well as NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CIELO S A/S Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

