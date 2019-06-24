Credit Suisse Group Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 105

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centrica to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centrica in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.46 ($1.48).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 88.14 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 90.60 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15).

In other Centrica news, insider Kevin O’Byrne purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($49,131.06). Also, insider Iain C. Conn sold 126,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £144,736.68 ($189,124.11). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,389,986.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

