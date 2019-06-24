Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

“We are increasing our PT on FANG from $150 to $160 and reiterating our Outperform rating following the successful IPO of RTLR in May ( Link to RTLR Initiation ). With the IPO, FANG was able to generate $721MM in net proceeds while retaining an equity stake in RTLR currently worth $2.1 billion (Based on yesterday’s closing price). We view the transaction as a positive valuation marker for its midstream assets and believe FANG shares are cheap on a sum-of-parts basis.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.46.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.79 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,994,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

