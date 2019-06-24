Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down from GBX 325 ($4.25)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 294 ($3.84).

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 360.40 ($4.71). The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.