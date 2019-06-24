Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

