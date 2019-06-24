Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.47.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.