eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $259.22 million, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 225.04%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $181,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,547.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $308,660 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 611,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eGain by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of eGain by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.