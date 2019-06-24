Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins downgraded Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.19.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47. Empire has a twelve month low of C$22.38 and a twelve month high of C$32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

