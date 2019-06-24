Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $92.81 on Thursday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $218,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everbridge by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Everbridge by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

