Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Raised to $100.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.42.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 52.04% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $22,561,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 12,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $928,953.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $34,005,044. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 272.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 390,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.