Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (FPP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 30th

Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) announced a final dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of ASX FPP opened at A$0.99 ($0.70) on Monday.

Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP Company Profile

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

