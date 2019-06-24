FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SAV opened at GBX 5.15 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Savannah Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

