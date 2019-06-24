First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

THFF opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

