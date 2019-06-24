Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of FET opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 2.55. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

