GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Sells £331,822.26 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David John Wilson sold 62,139 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £331,822.26 ($433,584.56).

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, David John Wilson sold 149,025 shares of GB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £804,735 ($1,051,528.81).

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 68.55. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.65. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Numis Securities cut shares of GB Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

