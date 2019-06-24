Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

LAND opened at $11.60 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $214.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

