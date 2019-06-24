Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Groupe BMTC stock opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Groupe BMTC has a 52 week low of C$12.54 and a 52 week high of C$16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Groupe BMTC will post 1.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupe BMTC Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 34 locations in Quebec province.

