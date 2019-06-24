Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

HARP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

HARP opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,133,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,846,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,666,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

