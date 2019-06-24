HC Wainwright Cuts Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target to C$1.80

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$2.30 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$1.77.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

