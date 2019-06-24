H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $31.00 price target on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

