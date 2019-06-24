Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE:HGV opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

