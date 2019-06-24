Insider Buying: Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Director Teymour M. Farman-Farmaian bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tapinator stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Tapinator, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

