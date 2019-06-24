Insider Selling: Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $70,007.00 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $70,007.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,870.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $106.19.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1,974.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.