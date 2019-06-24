Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Chairman Sells $6,827,828.15 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $6,827,828.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,366,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lennox International stock opened at $268.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $287.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $790.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.63 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 261.35% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $276.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lennox International from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lennox International by 196.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

