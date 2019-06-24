Insider Selling: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Insider Sells $1,320,000.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,110,000 after buying an additional 2,497,736 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

