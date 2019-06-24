Insider Selling: Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Insider Sells $777,468.00 in Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $777,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of STE opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $146.62.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,498,000 after acquiring an additional 800,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Steris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,516,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,510 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Steris by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 958,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,366,000 after acquiring an additional 340,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

