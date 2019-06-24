International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 672.31 ($8.78).

IAG opened at GBX 460.80 ($6.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 727 ($9.50).

In other news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

