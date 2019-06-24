Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA) Head to Head Contrast

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivo Therapeutics N/A -184.17% -105.56% Encision -2.69% -10.11% -6.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and Encision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.42 million ($2.25) -0.32 Encision $8.80 million 0.52 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Encision has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Encision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Invivo Therapeutics and Encision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Encision beats Invivo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

