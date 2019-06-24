Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $42,720.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $42,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $50,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $20,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $61,710.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $45,060.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $65,490.00.

Shares of IRMD opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 8.63. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.