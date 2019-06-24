istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Purchases $143,500.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,555,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,953,411.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,826 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $137,541.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $148,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $141,600.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Istar Inc. bought 4,916 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $141,433.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Istar Inc. bought 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $150,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Istar Inc. bought 12,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $359,640.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 12,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $326,280.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Istar Inc. bought 5,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Istar Inc. bought 4,418 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $129,270.68.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $771.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that istar Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded istar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in istar by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in istar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in istar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in istar by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

