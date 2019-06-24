Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $182.65.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,376,000 after acquiring an additional 324,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,947,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 620.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 227,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 195,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

