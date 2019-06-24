JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $26.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Vertical Research raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,767.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,220. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 109,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

