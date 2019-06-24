JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.53 ($30.85).

CS opened at €23.26 ($27.04) on Thursday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

