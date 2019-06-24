JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Saga (LON:SAGA) Target Price to GBX 60

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Investec reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 104.40 ($1.36).

SAGA opened at GBX 36.32 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Saga’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

In other Saga news, insider Gareth J. Hoskin purchased 66,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £40,144.20 ($52,455.51). Also, insider Gareth Williams purchased 11,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Insiders have purchased 160,684 shares of company stock worth $9,459,063 over the last 90 days.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

