Kepler Capital Markets Raises Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 175

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price upped by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 186.78 ($2.44).

LON VOD opened at GBX 126.90 ($1.66) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 191.56 ($2.50). The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

