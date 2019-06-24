Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.33) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.05 ($46.57).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €31.45 ($36.57) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

