KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.58.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $57.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $38,885,825. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,436,000 after acquiring an additional 172,115 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 68,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

