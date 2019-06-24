KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 394.01 and a quick ratio of 394.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 41.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 210.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

