Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $58.00 at SunTrust Banks

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE KFY opened at $40.05 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $490.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

