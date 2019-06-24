Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,647.86 ($21.53).

LON TED opened at GBX 823.50 ($10.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ted Baker has a twelve month low of GBX 778.50 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60). The firm has a market cap of $366.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

