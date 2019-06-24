Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 431.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

